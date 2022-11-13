Former Archbishop of Canterbury to hold Ceremony of Repentance in support of Cop27

The former Archbishop of Canterbury is set to hold a Ceremony of Repentance on Parliament Hill in support of Cop27 on Sunday, 13 November.

Senior faith leaders from across the globe will gather in Hampstead for the event, which has been organised by the Elijah Interfaith Institute.

Rowan Williams said the group will express "principals which both mandate a repentant attitude in the face of climate change, a rationale for thinking again about how we relate for our environment, and we hope a bit of positive energy."

The Welsh Anglican bishop was Archbishop of Canterbury for over a decade.

