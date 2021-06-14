Boris Johnson is holding a press conference announce a delay in the easing of Covid lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister had previously stated that 21 June would see an end to the UK's coronavirus lockdown, with many going on to refer to it as "freedom day".

But as cases of the Delta Covid variant rise, with more than 7,000 new cases yesterday, Mr Johnson is announcing a four week delay to the route out of lockdown, with the new date of 19 July set.