Results day: A-level grades down on past two years but higher than pre-Covid

A-level students across the country have opened their results today, as the first cohort to sit exams since the coronavirus outbreak.

Though grades are lower than in 2021, when they were assessed by teachers, this had been expected.

However, results have improved on levels seen in 2019.

Figures from Ucas have shown that over 425,000 students have had university places confirmed, which is down 2 per cent on the same point last year, but is still the highest on record.

