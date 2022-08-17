A Panamanian presidential candidate posted a video on social media asking for help after his helicopter crashed in a jungle in the west of the country.

Dimitri Flores was travelling in the aircraft with six other people when it got into difficulty.

All passengers on board were rescued.

“We had an accident here, brother, here at 4500ft in the mountains... We have some broken legs and arms between us. There’s six of us. But we have to thank God for being alive,” Mr Flores said in the video.

