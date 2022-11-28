Two rescued after plane gets stuck in live power lines in Maryland

Two people were rescued after a small plane they were travelling in got stuck in live power lines 100ft (30m) above the ground on Sunday, 27 November in Maryland.

The incident caused widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials worked to remove the aircraft and its occupants.

The occupants were identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, DC, and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana.

Both were brought to the ground just after midnight and have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, firefighters said.

