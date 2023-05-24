CCTV shows pub landlord beat elderly cancer-stricken neighbour over ‘smelly bins’

CCTV footage shows the moment a Lancashire pub landlord beat a cancer-stricken elderly man to a pulp as part of a long-running dispute over “smelly bins”.

Ex-soldier Daniel Winward, 44, knocked Simon Procter, 70, to the floor before punching him in the face.

When his wife tried to stop the attack by telling the former commando her husband had cancer, the former commando replied: “He’s going to die anyway.”

Winward was sentenced to ten months in prison suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to burglary, common assault and grievous bodily harm.

