Moment police catch Chilean burglars came to UK to rob wealthy homes

Police have caught a trio of burglars who came to the UK from Chile to rob wealthy homes.

Victor Munoz, 31, Sergio Sepulveda Castro, 27, and Hector Paredes-Munoz, 29, were given a total of ten years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police believe the gang arrived in the UK towards the end of 2022 or early 2023.

They set up a base in south England with the with the aim of committing burglaries at high-value homes across the UK.

After targeting two homes in Cheshire, the trio were caught in April 2023 following a 120mph police chase.