Huge crocodile lurks metres behind oblivious fisherman in Australia

Footage shows a huge crocodile lurking behind an unsuspecting fisherman in Australia.

“I’ve seen some stupid things in Australia, some stupid people, but this takes the p***,” said British expat Tez Blackmore as he captured the video. “There’s a big croc on the beach and he’s fishing next to it.”

The saltwater crocodile looked considerably larger than the man who stood just a few metres away from it as he reeled in his fishing line.

Critics said the fisherman’s behaviour put both his life and that of the crocodile at risk.