Dominic Cummings has responded to a report by MPs that claims serious errors by government ministers and scientific advisers cost “thousands of lives” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser also hit out at the prime minister, calling him a “joke”.

“The government system for dealing with crisis is a disaster. The system was bad for many years before Covid,” Mr Cummings told Sky News.

“We have a joke prime minister and a joke leader of the Labour party and we obviously need a new political system,” he added.

