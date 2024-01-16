Roads submerged as Cyclone Belal sparks flash flooding in Mauritius

Torrential downpours from Cyclone Belel have unleashed severe flash flooding in Mauritius.

Cars were washed down the street in the island’s capital, Port Louis, with some drivers escaping from submerged vehicles.

Authorities in Mauritius are now assessing the damage, with the country’s meteorological service saying the storm is now moving away eastwards.

“There are no longer any risks of having cyclonic conditions over Mauritius but other environmental risks exist,” Mauritius Meteorological Services said.

Around 100 vehicles were damaged and abandoned by their owners as a result of floods that hit the capital on Monday 15 January.