Brigitte Macron tries to hold Queen’s hand at D-Day memorial
Brigitte Macron appeared to try and hold Queen Camilla’s hand as they laid flowers at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on Thursday, 6 June.
France’s first lady and the Queen, dressed in white, placed wreaths and stepped back to take a moment of reflection when Ms Macron reached out to the monarch.
Ms Macron appeared to slightly squeeze Camilla’s hand before the pair stood in silence by the monument.
It came after they joined King Charles III, Emmanuel Macron, and veterans at a memorial ceremony.
