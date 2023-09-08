A former Wandsworth prison inmate says working in the kitchen there provides “a really good opportunity” to escape.

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife fled from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday and is believed to have strapped himself under a delivery van after he was working in the kitchen.

Speaking to Sky News, former Wandsworth prison inmate David Shipley said: “The kitchen staff will receive food deliveries into the kitchen every day, be in contact with lorries and delivery drivers, and for those who want to escape, that sort of job provides a really good opportunity to do so.”