Daniel Korski breaks silence on groping allegations from TV executive Daisy Goodwin

Daniel Korski has “categorically” denied allegations that he groped TV producer Daisy Goodwin in a meeting room at Downing Street 10 years ago.

Speaking to TalkTV, the London mayoral candidate insisted he “didn’t do what’s been alleged.”

Ms Goodwin also accused Mr Korski of making a “flirtatious” comment and “putting his feet on the edge of [her] chair, leaning back so that [she] could get a clear view of his crotch.”

“I treat everybody with the utmost respect... I sit appropriately in chairs,” Mr Korski said.

“I can categorically deny the allegation that’s been made.”