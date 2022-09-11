Darius Campbell Danesh's cause of death confirmed by medical examiner

Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of choloroethane,” a medical examiner has ruled.

The singer and actor was found dead in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, aged 41, on 11 August.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that Mr Campbell Danesh was an accident.

“The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest,” a statement said.

