Davenport residents have demanded rescue teams keep searching collapsed building for survivors as the threat of demolition looms.

More than 36 hours after the rear section of a six-storey apartment complex on 324 Main Street in Iowa collapsed, Davenport mayor Mike Matson revealed that local police have been unable to locate five residents.

Experts said the structure, built in the 1900s, is extremely unstable because of the layout of the building, with the rear brick part holding together much of the steel structure.

