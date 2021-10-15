Members of the community have paid tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess who “died doing the thing he loved most” – meeting the people he was elected to represent – at a vigil in his Essex seat.

Father Jeffrey Woolnough led the gathering of around 100 people at Saint Peter’s Church on Friday evening.

Those living just metres from the church where he was killed expressed their shock and anger at what had taken place. “He was one in a million [...] We will never forget his smile,” said one member of the congregation.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.