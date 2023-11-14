Iain Duncan Smith demands answers over David Cameron’s links to China

Sir Iain Duncan Smith questioned Lord David Cameron's appointment by Rishi Sunak as foreign secretary as "it appears he's being paid by the Chinese government to promote certain things."

Speaking to GB News on Monday (13 November), the Conservative party leader said he had "concerns" about Lord Cameron, before recalling how he was sanctioned by China in 2021 for what it said were “lies and disinformation” about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Under Lord Cameron's leadership there was a “golden era” of UK-China cooperation, something Mr Sunak described as “naive” last year following growing tensions with Beijing.