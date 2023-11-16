Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:10
David Cameron meets Volodymyr Zelensky as new foreign secretary makes first trip to Ukraine
David Cameron met with Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday 16 November, as he made a surprise visit to Ukraine in his first trip as foreign secretary.
The former prime minister, who returned to cabinet this week, met with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv.
Mr Zelensky shared footage of the pair shaking hands, writing on social media that they had a “good meeting”.
“We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure,” he said.
“Thanks to Britain for the support.”
Up next
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
03:20
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
03:40
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
08:47
What are the best Halloween movies of all time?
15:30
Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
03:20
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session
03:40
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session
03:05
English Teacher perform ‘You Blister My Paint’ for Music Box
11:31
Damian Lewis discusses his move into music
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
09:54
Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart
00:25
Travis Kelce apologises to Taylor Swift’s father after concert blunder
00:56
Liverpool star Luis Diaz reunites with father after hostage ordeal
02:27
VAR audio from controversial Newcastle vs Arsenal match released
00:38
Netflix Cup: Carlos Sainz breaks trophy during F1 and golf event
00:23
Satellite imagery shows bushfires tearing through Australia
01:12
Climate activists storm energy conference in protest over Rosebank
01:28
Just Stop Oil protestor dragged away as group ‘obstruct ambulance’
01:03
Watch moment JSO protesters smash National Gallery painting
00:25
Travis Kelce apologises to Taylor Swift’s father after concert blunder
00:36
Strictly’s Johannes Radebe admits he’s surprised by Annabel Croft
00:57
Strictly’s Vito Coppola supports Ellie Leach after dancing injury
01:08
Pete Doherty opens up on Mark Blanco death in Louis Theroux interview
01:02
Orphaned mountain lion cubs rescued after mother ‘killed by car’
01:03
Princess of Wales tells Fearne Cotton she’s ‘nervous’ ahead of speech
00:47
Timothy West shares heartbreaking update on Prunella Scales’ dementia
01:20
Man covers home with 10,000 Christmas lights to ‘bring back the magic’
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09