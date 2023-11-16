David Cameron met with Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday 16 November, as he made a surprise visit to Ukraine in his first trip as foreign secretary.

The former prime minister, who returned to cabinet this week, met with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky shared footage of the pair shaking hands, writing on social media that they had a “good meeting”.

“We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure,” he said.

“Thanks to Britain for the support.”