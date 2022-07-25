David Warner: Actor dies aged 80 from cancer-related illness

David Warner has died at the age of 80 from a cancer-related illness, his family has announced.

The actor, who starred in films such as Titanic, The Omen, and Tron, passed away after a cancer-related illness at Denville Hall, a retirement home for theatrical professionals.

Mr Warner’s most recent film role was in 2018 as Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns.

“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father,” Mr Warner’s family told the BBC.

