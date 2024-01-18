Fireball gas explosion throws debris at passerby in DC

A gas explosion destroyed a building and damaged two others in Washington, DC, on Thursday, 18 January.

Footage from the scene shows the moment of the explosion, which fired debris out of the building towards a passerby.

One person was injured by flying debris, sustaining only minor injuries.

DC Fire and Emergency Services had already evacuated the area due to “an active gas leak” and notified the gas company before the explosion occurred.

They said a secondary explosion occurred shortly after the first blast.

At least 16 children had been evacuated from a day care housed in a building that suffered damage in the blasts and were reunited with their families, with no injuries.