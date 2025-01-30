A sweet clip of World Champion Russian ice skater Evgenia Shishkova has resurfaced after she is presumed dead in the Washington DC plane crash.

The footage, taken from a 2018 interview with Boston 25 News, shows the skater reflecting on her career.

“Figure skating becomes your life,” says Russian-born Shishkova in the interview.

Shishkova, along with her partner Vadim Naumov, who was also on the flight, won the World Pairs Figure Skating Championship in 1994.

The couple reportedly lived in the US since at least 1998, where they coached young skaters.

There are likely no survivors after an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter crashed midair near Washington, D.C, Wednesday evening (29 January).