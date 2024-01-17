MP reveals he suffered heart attack as he thanks NHS for saving his life

An MP has revealed he suffered a heart attack just five months ago and thanked those who helped save his life.

Dean Russell, MP for Watford, used his time during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (17 January) to thank those who helped him.

Mr Russell said: “Unexpectedly, five months ago, I had a heart attack. Thanks to the swift action of the NHS and emergency services, it was caught early. So one stent operation later, I was on a swift path to rehabilitation and recovery, and I’m now sat here today fighting fit, and a bit lighter too.”