Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airport

Plumes of smoke billowed from a Yeti Airlines passenger plane in Nepal, after it crashed in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January, killing at least 40 people.

The aircraft was travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it crashed on landing and caught fire near Pokhara International Airport with 72 people on board in the country’s worst crash in almost five years.

Hundreds of rescue workers searched the hillside at gorge of the Seti River where the plane went down.

At least 15 foreign nationals were on board the flight.

