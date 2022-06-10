Defence minister Ben Wallace meets with Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss war efforts

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Kyiv to meet with President Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to discuss Ukraine’s war effort against Russian forces.

The Ministry of Defence said "This will ensure that the UK’s continued support is evolving to meet those requirements and is tailored to the situation on the ground,"

Wallace visited Minister Reznikov on the first of the two-day visit, before speaking with President Zelenskyy about how the UK can support Ukraine’s operational needs as the conflict in the Donbas continues.

