Listen: Air traffic control audio from Delta plane crash at Toronto airport

Air traffic control audio captured the moment a Delta Airlines plane flying from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport flipped upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, 17 February.

One child was among the 18 people transported to area hospitals with injuries.

Eighty people were on board the aircraft — 76 passengers and four crew members — and all individuals were evacuated after the incident around 2:45 p.m. local time.

It is not yet known why the plane turned over upon arrival. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation and has deployed a team to the scene, the agency wrote on X.