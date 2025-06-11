Watch: Moment suspected gas explosion rips through Derbyshire house

Watch the moment a suspected gas explosion rips through house on a street in Derby.

Footage from a nearby home on Eden Street shows a huge blast rip through the terraced property on Tuesday (10 June), with a car driving along the road getting hit by a massive plume of smoke.

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries following the explosion. A dog was also injured and was rescued overnight by search teams, before being passed into the care of a vet.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that residents from 14 properties would have to stay away from their homes overnight for “safety reasons”.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the explosion began on Wednesday (9 June).