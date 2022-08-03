Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fight

Dev Patel was seen speaking with police in Adelaide, Australia, after he tried to break up a fight before a man was stabbed in the chest.

South Australia Police said a 31-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, and a woman was arrested in connection to the incident.

The fight between the couple took place outside a convenience store at around 8:45pm.

Patel’s representatives said the actor had tried to “de-escalate” the altercation, and stayed to speak with first responders.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.