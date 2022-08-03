Dev Patel tried to break up fight before man was stabbed in Australia

Dev Patel tried to break up a fight in Adelaide, Australia, before witnessing a man get stabbed in the chest on Monday, 1 August.

The actor’s representatives said he tried to “de-escalate” the altercation, which broke out at around 8:45pm outside a convenience store.

South Australia Police said a woman was arrested after the fight between the couple led to a 31-year-old man being hospitalized with non-life threatening stab injuries.

Patel’s team said he “acted on his natural instinct” to try and help, and there were “no heroes” in the situation.

