Watch: Diane Abbott ignored 46 times in Commons debate on Tory donor comments

Diane Abbott stood up 46 times during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 13 March, but was ultimately denied the chance to speak after reporting a Tory donor to the police.

The MP filed a complaint with the Metropolitan Police’s parliamentary liaison and investigations team after Frank Hester, who donated £10m to the Conservatives in 2023, was alleged to have said she “should be shot”.

Mr Hester admitted making “rude” comments about Ms Abbott but said they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.