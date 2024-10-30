Did Labour mislead the public during their summer election campaign by claiming they wouldn’t tax working people?

Rachel Reeves has now confirmed that employer national insurance contributions (NICs) will rise in Labour’s upcoming budget, raising eyebrows about whether this goes against their manifesto pledge.

Many are wondering if this move breaks the promise to not increase taxes on working people.

The Independent spoke to Daniele Girardi, an economist at King’s College London, to get his take on whether Labour is staying true to their word or stepping back from their commitments.