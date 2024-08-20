Union president channels Hulk Hogan in Democratic National Convention 2024 speech

A union president had a Hulk Hogan moment at the Democratic National Convention’s opening night on Monday, 19 August.

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain took to the stage to reveal a red “Trump is a scab” t-shirt to the crowd as he criticised the former president for failing to support American workers and endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The moment drew similarities with when the former wrestler appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month to throw his support behind Mr Trump by ripping his tank top in half to reveal a red Trump/Vance shirt underneath.