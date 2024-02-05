Doctor shares top tips on how to stop snoring

A doctor has shared his top tips to help people stop snoring and get a good night’s sleep.

Doctor Amir Khan explains how snoring happens when air cannot flow easily through your nose or mouth.

Nearly everyone snores at some point in their lives, including babies and children.

It is also more common as we age and in men and those who are overweight.

Dr Khan has shared several tips people can do to help stop snoring, including changing your sleep position to sleep on your side, avoiding alcohol, and purchasing snore-reducing pillows.