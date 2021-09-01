Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was grilled by Labour MP Chris Bryant after repeatedly refusing to clarify his holiday timings during the Foreign Select Committee.

Bryant questioned if Raab was already on holiday on August 11 when the US “said the Taliban were likely to seize the whole country, it was just a question of how long it was going to take.”

Raab refused to provide the timings of his holiday plans to compare the dates chronologically to the fall of Afghanistan.

Bryant stressed both Raab and the prime minister being on holiday at the same time “when British nationals were at risk."