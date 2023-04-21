Timeline of Dominic Raab’s career as he resigns from Cabinet over bullying report

Dominic Raab has quit Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet following the conclusion of an inquiry into bullying allegations.

The former Deputy prime minister and justice secretary stepped down on Friday 21 April, 24 hours after Mr Sunak had been handed a report into the allegations.

His decision to walk has sparked a mini-reshuffle, with Alex Chalk, a former junior minister for the Ministry of Defence, taking up the position of justice secretary.

Oliver Dowden, meanwhile, has been appointed new deputy PM.

Following Mr Raab’s resignation, take a look back at the timeline of his career so far.

