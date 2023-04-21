Keir Starmer says Dominic Raab’s resignation shows Rishi Sunak’s ‘continual weakness’

Dominic Raab's resignation shows "continual weakness" in Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary quit the cabinet on Friday, 21 April, after an inquiry into allegations that he bullied civil servants.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Mr Raab dismissed the report's "two adverse findings" as "flawed" and claimed it set a "dangerous precedent."

"He should never have appointed him in the first place... and then he didn't sack him. Even today it's Raab who resigned, rather than the prime minister who acts," the Labour leader said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.