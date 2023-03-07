Moment Donald Trump’s CPAC speech is interrupted by rude song

Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was interrupted by an explicit song.

As the former president spoke on stage, Nipsey Hussle’s song “F*** Donald Trump” blared through a speaker.

Instagram user Subway DJ has claimed to be the person behind the stunt.

Footage shows him wheeling a speaker into the room, playing the song, and being escorted out of the room.

“Needless to say the MAGA were not happy about it,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.