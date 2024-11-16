Donald Trump’s six-word promise to voters after historic election victory

Donald Trump has made a six-word promise to voters after his historic election victory.

The President-elect released a new advert on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday (16 November), pledging to those who voted for him.

The advert starts with a voiceover stating “Everyone thought he was done”, showing footage of Trump’s hush money trial, before cutting to the attempted assassination at his Butler rally.

It then shows footage of the moment it was announced the Republican had beaten Democrat rival Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

Trump can be heard saying he will “never stop fighting for you”, before promising: “The best is yet to come”.