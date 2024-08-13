Fact-checking Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk

On Monday night (12 August), Elon Musk sat down with 2024 candidate Donald Trump for an interview.

However, some of the former president's off-handed statements’ accuracy proved questionable.

The Republican and the X owner discussed various topics such as rising sea levels, inflation, and immigration in an interview that was promoted as a game-changing "conversation" but resulted in a friendly exchange plagued by technology issues - not to mention questions about Mr Trump's apparent lisp.

The Independent has fact-checked Mr Trump's claims.