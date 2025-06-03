New official presidential portrait of Donald Trump unveiled at White House

Donald Trump's new official portrait was unveiled by the White House on Monday, 2 June.

The close-up image replaces a photograph that was released for the 47th US president's inauguration earlier this year.

An eight-second video released by the Trump administration showed the Republican, wearing a blue suit with an American flag pin, sporting a serious expression against a black background.

It slightly differs from the earlier portrait, which showed a more brightly-lit Mr Trump in front of a US flag.

The image was captured by chief White House photographer Daniel Torok, who also took Mr Trump's earlier portrait.