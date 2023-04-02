Dover chaos: Simon Calder says Brexit is to blame for massive backlog

The Independent's Travel Correspondent Simon Calder has said Brexit is to blame for the massive backlog of waiting coaches at the Port of Dover and it’s going to get “worse”.

The Port of Dover authorities have warned passengers to expect hours-long delays as extra overnight ferries failed to clear the backlog of waiting coaches.

Yesterday, travellers starting their Easter getaways were made to wait up to 12 hours at the port.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Calder explained the straightforward pre-Brexit border checks used to be.

He added: "This is exactly what we signed up for after Brexit."

