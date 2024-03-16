Slurring drink driver tries to blame dog after crashing into house railings

A slurring drink driver who crashed into house railings on a quiet residential street told police a dog was to blame.

Keith Govera, 25, was found slumped behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf after it had crashed outside a row of houses in a Peterborough street in the early hours of 10 March.

When a police officer asked Govera what happened, he claimed a dog ran out in front of him.

Govera was asked to carry out a roadside breath test which gave a reading of 104, the legal limit being 35.

He was arrested and later charged with drink driving after he provided an evidential sample of 81 in custody, still more than twice the legal limit.

Govera, of Belsize Avenue admitted the offence and was disqualified from driving for three years and four months.