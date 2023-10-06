A drink-driver is heard boasting she is too drunk to drive just moments before a fatal crash that killed her friend.

Phoebe Johnson,17, was a passenger in a Seat Leon being driven by Melissa Keilloh, 20, which crashed in Swadlincote, Derbyshire on 23 October 2021.

The pair had been at a house party that evening and Keilloh can be heard in the video admitting “I’m f*****” before getting behind the wheel.

Keilloh lost control on a bend while driving at 72mph in a 60mph zone. Phoebe died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

Keilloh was jailed for three years .

Phoebe’s parents have now bravely agreed for the video to be shared by police as a warning about the dangers of drink-driving.