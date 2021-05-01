Drone footage shows derelict Ukraine city of Mariupol following Russian attack

New drone footage shows the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, after numerous attacks from Russia.

The once thriving city has been left completely derelict after it faced dozens of strikes and shellings from Vladimir Putin’s Russian military.

Harrowing clips filmed from above pans across the city, showing burnt out and collapsed apartment blocks.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.