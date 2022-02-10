Drunk-driver crashes into lorry at 84mph with three-year-old in car

A drunk-driver who was caught in horrifying footage crashing into a lorry at 84mph with his three-year-old son in the car after a six hour pub binge has been jailed.

Declan Webster raced brothers Robert and Michael Bower through the streets of Chesterfield with his partner and toddler in the car.

Heart-stopping footage shows his Toyota Corolla hurtling along a road at breakneck speeds before he smashed into the side of a HGV at a roundabout.

Incredibly, nobody was injured in the horror crash, which happened at around 9.30pm on August 8, 2020.

