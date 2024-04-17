Flooding is causing chaos at Dubai International Airport as the UAE has been hit by the heaviest rainfall in 75 years.

Arrivals at the airport were paused on Tuesday night (16 April) as flood water swamped taxiways as aircraft landed.

Terminals were crowed with tourists trying to escape Dubai, while other passengers resorted to sleeping in the airport.

On Wednesday morning (17 April), a statement shared by Dubai airport operators on social media stated: “We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary. Flights continue to be delayed and diverted.”

Emirates has apologised for “any inconvenience caused” but warned customers to expect delays to departures and arrivals.