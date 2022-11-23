Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:14
Indonesia: Rescuers search for survivors in aftermath of devastating Java earthquake
Rescuers are searching for survivors after a devastating 5.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Java island on Monday afternoon.
The death toll from the quake jumped to 268, as officials and volunteers searched for survivors in the rubble and relatives started to bury their loved ones.
“I heard people crying, screaming hysterically looking for their mothers, looking for their fathers,” one witness said of the recovery efforts.
Many people are still missing and some remote areas remain unreachable after the deadly earthquake.
01:13