Myanmar’s devastating earthquake captured in before-and-after satellite images

Satellite imagery shows the destruction caused by a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, which has killed at least 1,700 people in the country alone as of Sunday, 30 March according to figures from the military-run government.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday and sent powerful jolts into neighbouring China and Thailand.

It was the biggest to hit Myanmar since 1912, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake crippled airports, bridges, and highways. At least 3,400 people were injured and more than 300 remained missing as of Sunday, the military-run government said as it continued to assess the full extent of the disaster.