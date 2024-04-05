‘I was in the shower’: New Yorkers react to earthquake

New Yorkers had a shaky morning on Friday when an unexpected 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit the city around 10am.

“It’s too early for all this,” was a notable reaction from city resident, Brian, who said he didn’t even know there was an earthquake until he saw the onslaught of notifications on his phone, post-morning shower.

Most people who did feel the earthquake quickly wrote it off as a passing truck or construction work, a few things New Yorkers are used to experiencing throughout their day.