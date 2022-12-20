Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck northern California on Tuesday, 20 December, leaving thousands without power.

It hit at around 2:34am local time 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale, according to the US Geological Survey.

This report shows furniture thrown around one Ferndal home that was impacted by the quake.

The USGS later tweeted that dozens of aftershocks were reported as the day progressed.

More than 70,000 people reported power outages were also reported in the aftermath.

