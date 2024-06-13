Ed Davey takes tumble as he navigates assault course during latest campaigning event

Watch as Sir Ed Davey takes on an assault course near Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent on Thursday 13 June.

The latest stop of his campaign tour saw the Liberal Democrats leader scramble under and over wooden obstacles, balance on bridges and tumble over tyres.

A local named Peter, who owns the course and nearby farmland, showed the politician how to navigate the obstacles before a “friendly competition”.

When asked if he had practised the course by journalists at the event, Sir Ed chuckled back: “Does it look like I’ve practised?”